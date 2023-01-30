Menu Content

N. Korea Slams NATO Chief's Visit to S. Korea

Written: 2023-01-30 10:35:16Updated: 2023-01-30 16:49:31

N. Korea Slams NATO Chief's Visit to S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has criticized the ongoing visit by the head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO) to South Korea as a "prelude to war," bringing the "dark clouds of a new Cold War to the Asia-Pacific region."

The North issued the criticism via a column published by the Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Monday under the name of a local international politics analyst, which suggested that NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg’s visit was aimed at encouraging the creation of an Asian version of NATO. 

Accusing NATO of turning Ukraine into the site of a proxy war, the North claimed that the fact that its head flies all the way to the Asia-Pacific region raises concerns. 

The analyst argued that during Stoltenberg's visit to South Korea and Japan, it is apparent that he will reiterate the need to create NATO’s Asian equivalent by stressing the alleged threat from China and put further pressure on the two Asian countries for military assistance for Ukraine. 

During Stoltenberg's meeting with South Korean foreign minister Park Jin on Sunday, he highlighted shared challenges faced by South Korea and NATO, including the North’s arms deals with Russia. He is also scheduled to meet with President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday.
