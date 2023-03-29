Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Gov’t Announces Travel & Vacation Subsidy Plan to Spur Consumption

Written: 2023-03-29 12:01:52Updated: 2023-03-29 15:37:58

Gov’t Announces Travel & Vacation Subsidy Plan to Spur Consumption

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will put as much as 60 billion won toward travel and holiday subsidies in a bid to spur domestic consumption and breathe new life into the economy.

Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho announced the details of the plan with a price tag of almost 50 million U.S. dollars on Wednesday during an emergency economic and livelihood meeting presided over by President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Noting that private spending in the tourism and lodging industries has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels amid inflation and high interest, the government pledged to offer 30-thousand won for lodging to one million people and 100-thousand won as a vacation bonus to 190-thousand workers at small and mid-sized companies.

Discounts will be offered for online amusement park reservations and KTX tickets packaged with local tourism programs as well as at department stores and duty free shops.

The government will raise the monthly threshold for gift certificate usage at traditional markets and offer 17 billion won in discounts for key agricultural, livestock and fisheries products.

Measures to attract a target of ten million foreign visitors this year will be implemented, such as an expanded number of flights and a temporary exemption of the electronic travel authorization program for tourists from 22 countries, including Japan, the U.S. and Britain. This comes as the number of tourists to the country remains at 30 percent of pre-pandemic levels.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >