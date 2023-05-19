Yoon Embarks on Packed G7 Summit Weekend in Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Yoon Suk Yeol has landed in Japan to attend the Group of Seven Summit in Hiroshima as a guest at the invitation of the host nation. In addition to attending summit sessions, the president’s schedule includes a litany of bilateral meetings with other world leaders and efforts to continue mending ties with Tokyo.Tom McCarthy has more.Report: President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Japan on Friday to attend the Group of Seven(G7) Summit in Hiroshima over the weekend and hold bilateral summits with the leaders of member states and other guest nations.The president’s dense schedule includes a meeting on the first day with Korean victims of the 1945 Hiroshima atomic bombing as well as a sideline summit with Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and a meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Friday.The bilateral meetings are scheduled to continue on Saturday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.The two-way meetings are expected to cover cooperation on North Korea's missile and nuclear threats and regional security, as well as supply chains and economic issues.His trip is organized around the G7 Summit, with this year's conference focusing on economic security, Russia's war in Ukraine and the preservation of the rules-based international order.The summit is expected to follow up on the G7 foreign ministers' meeting last month during which concern was expressed about China's economic coercion, with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan saying on Wednesday that a statement to that end could be released by the leaders after this weekend's summit.Attending sessions in the afternoon and evening on Saturday and Sunday morning, Yoon is set to deliver a speech on the global issues of food security, health care, the climate crisis and energy development at an extended session.In the morning on the final day of his trip, Yoon will visit the host city’s Peace Memorial Park to pay respects to the Korean victims of the atomic bomb with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. The two leaders will also hold a summit.The much-anticipated trilateral dialogue between South Korea, the U.S. and Japan is yet to be confirmed, with Sullivan remarking en route to Japan on Wednesday that the meeting is a matter of scheduling, but efforts are under way to bring it about.Tom McCarthy, KBS World Radio News.