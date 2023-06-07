S. Korea Wins UN Security Council Seat

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has secured one of the rotating seats on the United Nations Security Council(UNSC) at a vote in the UN General Assembly.The nation was elected as a non-permanent member of the UNSC for a two-year term on Tuesday, claiming 180 votes among 192 participating member states during the assembly to win the seat for the third time after previously serving from 1996 to 1997 and 2013 to 2014.The Security Council comprises 15 countries, five of which – the U.S., Britain, France, China and Russia – are permanent members that each have the right to veto any resolution or decision.The ten non-permanent members, which do not have a veto, are elected by the General Assembly in line with geographical distribution by region, with South Korea standing as the sole candidate representing the Asia-Pacific region in the latest vote.Algeria, Guyana, Sierra Leone, and Slovenia were also elected as new non-permanent members to replace current members Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, and the United Arab Emirates in January of next year.