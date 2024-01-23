Heavy Snow Grounds Flights as Sub-Zero Cold Snap Continues

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The cold wave that struck the nation on Monday persisted into Tuesday as temperatures dropped even further. The conditions, which grounded flights across the country, are forecast to last until Thursday.Tom McCarthy brings us the latest.Report: The bitter cold that enveloped the nation on Monday continued Tuesday with frigid morning temperatures as snowfall caused over 100 flight cancellations.The Korea Meteorological Administration reported that Tuesday morning lows as cold as minus 15 degrees Celsius would give way to daytime highs of some four degrees lower than Monday’s at minus nine to one above, with minus seven degrees forecast for Seoul.The cold front also brought snowfall, with as much as 50 centimeters expected on Jeju Island until Wednesday, while the western provinces were likely to receive five to 15 centimeters in certain areas.The accumulation resulted in the cancellation of 122 flights, according to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, including 76 in Jeju and 24 at Gimpo airport.The adverse conditions also affected seafaring travelers, with 93 vessels unable to set sail on 71 routes, while numerous roads and hiking trails were closed.There were also 58 reports of frozen water meters, including 26 in Seoul and 21 in Incheon, all of which have been repaired.The frigid conditions are expected to continue into Wednesday and Thursday before beginning to let up on Friday.Tom McCarthy, KBS WORLD Radio News.