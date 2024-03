Photo : YONHAP News

Police have summoned five former and incumbent officials of the Korean Medical Association(KMA) for questioning over the ongoing collective action by trainee doctors.The public crime investigation unit at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency has summoned Joo Su-ho, spokesperson of the KMA emergency committee to appear for questioning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.Questioning of former KMA president Noh Hwan-gyu is scheduled for Saturday.The other three KMA officials are reportedly coordinating dates for their questioning with police.Last Tuesday, the health ministry filed a complaint with police against the five officials on multiple charges, including violation of the medical law and obstruction of business.Police investigators then raided the offices of the five officials and the KMA’s emergency committee to obtain related evidence and banned the officials from leaving the country.