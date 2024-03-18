Gov’t Issues Public Notice of Return-to-Work Order Directed at 1,308 Trainee Doctors

Photo : KBS

The government has issued a public notice of its return-to-work order, including the partially redacted names and doctor's license numbers of some 13-hundred trainee doctors who left their worksites in protest of a planned increase of the medical school admissions quota.The health and welfare ministry on Monday posted the public notice on its website, informing the one-thousand-308 junior doctors that the notice, which takes effect on Tuesday, has now been “delivered.”In the post, the ministry ordered trainee doctors to immediately return to their training hospitals and resume medical treatment as soon as they see the notice, adding those defying the order could face criminal charges in accordance with the medical law.The government delivered notices of its return-to-work order to the homes of trainee doctors who have been off the job since February 20, but the notices could not be delivered to some due to difficulty verifying addresses.Meanwhile, medical professors at Seoul National University held a meeting on Monday and decided to submit resignations en masse next Monday.An emergency committee of medical professors at Yonsei University, which also held a meeting on Monday, will announce the outcome of the meeting on Tuesday.