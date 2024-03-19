Yoon Says Medical Reform is Demand of People, for People

Photo : KBS

President Yoon Suk Yeol has reaffirmed his determination to push ahead with medical reform, calling it the demand of the people and a task for the good of the public.Chairing a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday at the top office, the president said that providing the people with a better future and making the nation sustainable is the most basic responsibility of the president and the Cabinet ministers.Regarding medical professors’ move to resign en masse to join the collective action by trainee doctors, Yoon said that it is truly unfortunate that some doctors are going against the people's wish for medical reform and failing to fulfill their duties as doctors and teachers.The president also reiterated that the government’s decision to increase the medical school admissions quota by two-thousand was made in consideration of the country’s rapidly aging population.Yoon underscored that medical reform can never be accomplished through a phased approach or by postponing the quota hike.The president added that a special committee on medical reform will be set up directly under the president next month to hold in-depth discussions with experts from various groups including those in the medical community.