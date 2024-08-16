Yoon Unveils Vision for Unification, Proposes Inter-Korean Consultative Body

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has unveiled his vision for unification with North Korea, proposing the two Koreas form a working-level consultative body to discuss various issues including economic cooperation and humanitarian issues.The president made the offer on Thursday during an address marking the 79th anniversary of Liberation Day in central Seoul, saying that Korea’s liberation will be finally complete only when a unified free and democratic nation rightfully owned by the people is established across the entire Korean Peninsula.Yoon stressed the importance of reunification, calling it an “important historical task” that must be completed.Yoon laid out three key tasks for unification: having the firm values and capabilities to pursue unification, bringing about changes in North Korea towards unification and strengthening cooperation with the international community.The president then proposed authorities of the two Koreas establish a working-level consultative body, which he said could discuss any issue, ranging from relieving tensions to economic cooperation, personnel and cultural exchanges, and disaster and climate-change responses.Reaffirming his commitment to Seoul’s “bold initiative” for North Korea, Yoon said that South Korea will begin political and economic cooperation the moment North Korea takes just one step towards denuclearization.President Yoon also said that the government will seek to establish an international forum on the Korean Peninsula with allies and partners to create global consensus on Seoul’s vision for unification and facilitate its process.