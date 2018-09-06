KCNA: Kim Jong-un Reaffirms Intentions for Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's state media reports that its leader Kim Jong-un reaffirmed his intentions to denuclearize his country.The Korean Central News Agency on Thursday reported about Kim's meeting with the South Korean delegation a day earlier at the headquarters of the Workers' Party of Korea.The media said that Kim told the visiting five-member delegation that it is his resolute intention to "completely remove the danger of armed conflict and horror of war from the Korean peninsula and turn it into the cradle of peace without nuclear weapons and free from nuclear threat."He was also cited as saying that the two Koreas must proactively work together to achieve denuclearization.While receiving Moon's personal letter from the delegation, Kim also expressed his thanks for the South Korean president's efforts in relation to the U.S.-North Korea summit in Singapore in June.The KCNA said that Kim and the envoys discussed the schedule for an inter-Korean summit later this month. It, however, did not disclose a specific date.The South Korean envoys led by President Moon Jae-in's top security adviser held face-to-face talks with the North Korean leader in Pyongyang and returned home Wednesday night.