Moon: Confident Day Will Come When S. Koreans Can Tour Mt. Baekdu

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says he is confident the day will come when ordinary people in South Korea can visit Mount Baekdu.He made the remark on Thursday when he reached the peak of Mount Baekdu with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Moon said the first step has been taken and that more people will be able to come if more steps are taken.In response, Kim said more people from the South and Koreans living overseas should be able to visit Mount Baekdu, adding the mountain has been a symbol of yearning in the South since the division on the Korean Peninsula.