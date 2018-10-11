Trump: S. Korea Won't Lift Sanctions Without US Approval

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that South Korea will only lift sanctions on North Korea with his approval.The Associated Press reported that when asked by reporters at the White House on Wednesday about the South Korean proposal to lift some unilateral sanctions on the North Trump said, “They won’t do that without our approval. They do nothing without our approval.”The report said that Trump has encouraged U.S. allies to maintain sanctions on North Korea until it denuclearizes as part of his administration’s campaign of “maximum pressure.”South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said earlier Wednesday that Seoul has been reviewing whether to remove the so-called May 24th sanctions that it imposed on North Korea following its deadly sinking of a South Korean warship in 2010.