Trump, Kim Begin Second Day of Talks in Hanoi

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump will continue talks on Thursday in Hanoi, Vietnam on the second day of their summit.According to the White House, the two leaders have a series of meetings scheduled at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel, beginning with another one-on-one session at 9 a.m.The leaders will then begin extended summit talks at 9:45 a.m. and hold a working luncheon at 11:55 a.m. The two sides are scheduled to sign a Hanoi declaration at 2:05 p.m. that will include the outcome of their two-day summit talks.After the signing ceremony, Trump plans to hold a news conference at around 4 p.m. at the JW Marriott hotel where he is staying.Trump will wrap up his trip to Vietnam and head back home at 6:05 p.m.