Pompeo Holds Out Hope for N. Korea's Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said North Korea has stopped testing missiles and nuclear weapons and the U.S. believes it can continue to maintain this state.The State Department said on Wednesday that Pompeo made the remarks during an interview with a local broadcaster in Houston, Texas.Pompeo noted North Korea has stopped testing missiles and nuclear weapons since late 2017 and that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un committed to refrain from further tests at his last meeting with President Donald Trump in Hanoi last month.When asked about the recent activity at the North's Dongchang-ri missile site, the secretary refused to elaborate, citing it's an intelligence matter, but added there's still work to be done and that the North Koreans have not fulfilled the commitment made by Chairman Kim.However, Pompeo said Washington continues to be optimistic that Kim wants to denuclearize.