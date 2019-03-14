Seungri Appears for Police Questioning Over Alleged Sexual Favors for Investors

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop boy group Big Bang member Seungri appeared for police questioning on Thursday over allegations that he arranged sexual favors for potential investors of his nightclub.Arriving at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency at around 2:00 p.m., the 28-year-old apologized to the public and for those affected by the allegations.While the singer has denied all the allegations against him, he vowed to fully cooperate with the police investigation.Seungri is suspected of using various clubs in Seoul's Gangnam district for lobbying and even attempting to introduce escorts to potential overseas investors.This is Seungri's second overall round of police questioning and first as a suspect after the police booked him earlier this week for allegedly violating sex trade laws.