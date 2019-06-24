Hopes Run High for Nuclear Dialogue after Trump-Kim Letter Exchange

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un appear to be leaving behind their discord at the Hanoi summit in February. Kim received a reply from Trump after sending him a letter earlier this month, and Trump is expected to visit the truce village of Panmunjeom at the inter-Korean border during his two-day stay in South Korea beginning later this week.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un received a personal letter from U.S. President Donald Trump.[Sound bite: Korean Central TV (June 23/Korean)]"Dear Supreme Leader read the personal letter from President Trump and expressed his satisfaction, saying that its content is excellent."North Korean state media on Sunday carried a photo of Kim reading the letter at his office. Without providing much detail, news outlets cited Kim as saying that he would seriously contemplate the "interesting" content of the letter.The correspondence came in reply to Kim's letter to Trump two weeks ago.[Sound bite: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo]"... last night there was reporting about a letter that was sent from President Trump to Chairman Kim. I can confirm that that letter was, in fact, sent. And I am hopeful that this will provide a good foundation for us to begin to continue the important discussions with the North Koreans to denuclearize the peninsula."While confirming that the letter was sent, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hoped that the message would provide a breakthrough in stalled nuclear negotiations.[Sound bite: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo](Reporter: And also on North Korea, do you anticipate working-level talks re-commencing at some point in the near future?)"I hope so. We have been working to lay the foundations for that since Hanoi. We think we’re in a better place, and I think the remarks you saw out of North Korea this morning suggest that that may well be a very real possibility. We’re ready to go. We’re literally prepared to begin at a moment’s notice if the North Koreans indicate that they are prepared for those discussions."Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang remain at a standstill following the Hanoi summit, during which the two sides failed to narrow gaps on the terms of denuclearization.But with Trump and Kim both trying to leave behind their discord in February, hopes are running high that dialogue may resume in the near future.Following the G20 summit in Osaka scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Trump will fly to South Korea. During his two-day stay, the American president is expected to visit the truce village of Panmunjeom in the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas.South Korea's presidential office said it expects the exchange of letters between the leaders of North Korea and the U.S. to aid dialogue progress between the two nations.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.