S. Korea Reports First Confirmed Case of China Coronavirus

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Fears are mounting over a mysterious new strain of coronavirus that has been plaguing central China. Amid this, South Korea on Monday reported its first confirmed case of the illness. The patient, a Chinese national, entered the country a day prior after traveling from Wuhan for the Lunar New Year holiday.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Monday reported the first confirmed case of China's coronavirus in the country.[Sound bite: Director General Dr. Jeong Eun-kyeong - Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Korean)]"At 8:00 a.m. on January 20, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a patient who entered the country from overseas infected with the new coronavirus originating from China's Wuhan city. We have elevated the alert level by one notch and will operate a response team to bolster the regional monitoring and response system."According to the KCDC, the patient, a Chinese woman in her 30s, was suffering a fever, respiratory problems and other symptoms when she arrived at Incheon International Airport from the central Chinese city on Sunday.The patient has since been quarantined at a state-designated hospital for treatment.[Sound bite: Director General Dr. Jeong Eun-kyeong - Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Korean)]"The patient is a 35-year-old Chinese woman who resides in Wuhan. She began experiencing fever, chills and muscle pains on Saturday and was prescribed medication for the common cold at a hospital in Wuhan. Our investigators are currently conducting an indepth epidemiological survey. The patient is in stable condition and is not suffering from pneumonia. Local communities have not been exposed to the virus since the patient tested positive while in quarantine."The Chinese patient reportedly did not have any contact with wild animals nor did she visit the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, which has been identified as the original source of the virus outbreak.While five others who were traveling with the patient haven't displayed symptoms, authorities said they will still closely monitor airline crew members and other passengers who were in proximity to the patient for 14 days.Since the first confirmed case last month, China has reported over 200 infections of the new strain of the coronavirus and three related deaths.Similar cases have been reported in Japan and Thailand.As of Monday, there were seven people with pneumonia-like symptoms under investigation by South Korean authorities, of which four have been discharged from quarantine, while 14 others remain under surveillance.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.