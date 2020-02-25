S. Korea's Ruling Bloc Discusses Possible Shutdown of Shincheonji, Provision of Free Masks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's ruling bloc on Tuesday discussed possible measures to contain the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, including the provision of free facial masks and the shutdown of the Shincheonji Church.Top officials of the government, the presidential office and the ruling Democratic Party (DP) held a meeting at the party's office in Seoul.Former Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon, who is leading the ruling party's election strategy committee, said the nation should take the strongest possible measures within the law regarding the recent, massive number of COVID-19 infections among followers of the Shincheonji Church in Daegu.DP Chairperson Lee Hae-chan agreed on the need to take strong and swift measures regarding the religious organization, calling for a temporary shutdown of all the church’s facilities.The chairperson also urged the government to provide free facial masks for citizens, while calling for stern measures to crack down on illegal hoarding of masks.Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki stressed the need to swiftly use the two-trillion reserve fund to ride out the crisis without waiting for the supplementary budget.Hong said the government will unveil a set of support measures this week after consultation with the party.