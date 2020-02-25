Moon Promises Victory in the Fight against COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in on Tuesday visited the city of Daegu, the area hit hardest by the new coronavirus outbreak in South Korea. He held a special meeting at Daegu City Hall attended by the local mayor and ministers of safety, health and education and ordered full efforts to contain the outbreak.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"Citizens of Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province, stay strong. We can fully overcome this COVID-19 and we will."President Moon Jae-in visited the southeastern city of Daegu, which has become a hotbed of coronavirus cases in South Korea.Flanked by his health minister and other Cabinet members, President Moon held an emergency meeting with the mayor of Daegu and other key officials, and promised victory against COVID-19.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"Pooling national capabilities, the government will win the fight against the virus with Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province. The government has dispatched military and police personnel as well as civilian medical staff to activate a pan-national support system."Moon stationed Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun in the city to lead the quarantine operations there.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean)]"What matters is time and speed. We must create a decisive turning point in the rising trend of infections. Starting from this evening, the prime minister will be stationed here to take the lead in field efforts as the head of the central disaster relief headquarters."Moon also attempted to resolve misunderstandings stemming from the use of the Korean word for "containment" during an earlier meeting between presidential, government and ruling party officials, which led people to suspect the government might lock down the city of Daegu.While agreeing to take "maximum containment" steps in the virus-stricken southeastern cluster, the three groups also decided to create an extra budget for tackling COVID-19.The budget will be used to support Daegu and the surrounding areas as well as small and medium-sized enterprises(SMEs), small business owners and exporters who have been hit hard by the outbreak.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.