Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 594 new COVID-19 cases overnight, as the total number of infections in the country approaches three-thousand.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said that as of 9 a.m. Saturday, a total of two-thousand-931 people in the country have been diagnosed with the virus, with 594 new cases confirmed since Friday afternoon.Of the new cases, 476 were reported in Daegu and 60 from the neighboring North Gyeongsang Province.The number of confirmed cases in Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province has surpassed two-thousand-500.So far, 16 people have died in South Korea from the virus that emerged in China.