The number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea has risen to nine-thousand-137.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) diagnosed 100 new patients with the coronavirus in the previous 24 hours through 12 a.m. Wednesday. It marks a slight increase from the three previous days, including 76 on Tuesday and 64 on Monday.Of the latest cases, Gyeonggi Province and Seoul reported 21 and 13, respectively, while Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province added 14 and five, each.The virus-related death toll jumped to 127 and three-thousand-730 people have registered full recoveries.