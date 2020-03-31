Schools in S. Korea to Start Academic Year Online Amid COVID-19 Concerns

Photo : YONHAP News

For the first time ever, schools across South Korea will start an academic year online due to concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic.The Education Ministry announced on Tuesday that schools will remain closed indefinitely until social consensus is reached that the pandemic has been stabilized.The ministry had earlier extended closures twice until April 6.Distance learning will first begin for third year students at middle and high schools on April 9. Other grades, with the exception of grades one to three in elementary schools, will follow on April 16.Online education for grades one to three will start in phases from April 20.The College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) required for university entrance, which was scheduled to be held on November 19 this year, will be postponed by two weeks to December 3.The shutdown of kindergartens will also be extended indefinitely without online programs.