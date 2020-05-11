Menu Content

COVID-19 Cases Linked to Itaewon Clubs Climb to 75

The number of coronavirus cases linked to clubs in the Itaewon district in Seoul has surged to 75 nationwide, raising concerns about a possible second wave of infections.

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon revealed the latest tally in an interview with a KBS radio program on Monday, including 49 cases confirmed in the capital city. 

Park said the municipal government secured a list of over five-thousand people who recently visited any of the Itaewon clubs and bars linked to the cluster of infections and contacted around two-thousand-400 of them as of Sunday afternoon to deliver quarantine-related notifications. 

He said the rest, however, are not taking calls or apparently left wrong telephone numbers, adding that the city is working with police to secure their whereabouts. 

Twenty-eight on the list are foreign nationals and have all been contacted, the mayor said.
