Photo : YONHAP News

The government will conduct emergency inspections of about 43-hundred logistics facilities across the nation in the wake of a fresh cluster at a Coupang distribution center in Bucheon.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said during a press briefing on Sunday that the government will conduct inspections of four-thousand-361 logistics facilities nationwide until next Thursday.The inspectors will check if the facilities are following the government's quarantine guidelines and how they are responding to suspected patients.Facilities subject to the inspection include warehouses operated by businesses, logistics centers and storage buildings for food and other products.The government checked 20 such centers in the capital region on Friday and Saturday and caught 135 cases that require improvement in quarantine measures.