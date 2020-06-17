N. Korean Leader's Sister Blasts Moon's 'Shameless Sophistry'

Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, strongly criticized South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday for his recent remarks that stressed inter-Korean cooperation, calling them “shameless sophistry.”Moon made the remarks at a meeting of top aides and in a video message released on Monday to mark the 20th anniversary of the landmark first inter-Korean summit.Kim, vice director of the ruling Workers’ Party Central Committee, said in a statement that Moon's remarks evaded responsibility and were full of deep-rooted toadyism.She repeated attacks on Seoul's handling of anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns by defectors in the South, saying Moon should have offered an apology, self-reflection and vows to prevent a recurrence, but his recent speech was just full of excuses.Kim also blasted Moon for placing blame on "external factors" for stalled inter-Korean relations, saying North Korea has decided it can no longer discuss cross-border relations with the "subservient and submissive" party.