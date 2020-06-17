Pres. Office Hits Back at Kim Yo-jong's Criticisms of Moon

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s presidential office has strongly hit back at North Korea’s criticism of President Moon Jae-in.Yoon Do-han, presidential senior secretary for public communication, relayed the office’s stance hours after Kim Yo-jong, sister to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, labeled Moon’s recent remarks on inter-Korean cooperation as “shameless sophistry.”Yoon said Kim's words showed no understanding of Moon's intentions and were "very rude" and "nonsensical,” adding that they denigrate the trust built between the two Koreas. He warned that Seoul will not tolerate reckless remarks and acts from the North.The presidential official also rebuked Pyongyang for unilaterally disclosing the South's offer to send a special envoy, calling it “unprecedentedly nonsensical.” He said the North also distorted the top office’s intention, expressing strong regret.The North's Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Wednesdaythat Moon offered on Monday to send national security adviser Chung Eui-yong and spy chief Suh Hoon as special envoys.Yoon admitted that the government made the offer, but said it was aimed to resolve the situation. Noting that the North’s actions are not helpful for the regime itself, Yoon urged it to be courteous in dealing with the South.