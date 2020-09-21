Moon Spurs Law Enforcement Reforms amid Scandal surrounding Justice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: President Moon Jae-in has shifted into high gear his drive to reform the National Intelligence Service(NIS), the prosecution and police, amid a power abuse scandal involving Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae. Moon chaired a meeting on Monday with the heads of the state intelligence authority and Justice Ministry, as well as the Ministry of Interior and Safety, and made sure the momentum continues for the reforms.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: The Moon Jae-in administration has been working on reforming the nation's law enforcement and investigative authorities, blaming the state agencies for holding too much power without a proper system of checks and balances in place.The initiative targets the so called "three powerful agencies," including the National Intelligence Service(NIS), the prosecution and police, which had been accused of kowtowing to authoritarian leaders in the past.President Moon on Monday checked on the progress of the reform drive at a meeting with the heads of the state intelligence authority, justice ministry as well as the ministry of interior and safety, which supervises the Korean National Police Agency.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean/English translation)]"We have carried out the reform of state powers not at a level of partially revising laws and regulations and readjusting the authorities of each agencies, but to a degree that they are to be reborn for the people. We must make sure the remaining tasks are thoroughly completed."The meeting came as Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, who is spearheading the campaign, faces an investigation over suspicions of using her political influence a few years ago to make her son's military service cushier.Amid concerns that the justice minister might lose momentum to push for reforms, the president said the initiative has already passed the point of no return.[Sound bite: President Moon Jae-in (Korean/English translation)]"Our reform of state power institutions are making progress at a level that cannot be undone. We must closely collaborate with the National Assembly for legislative issues and to swiftly carry out already-legislated matters."Following the meeting, Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae held a joint news conference with NIS Director Park Jie-won and Interior and Safety Minister Chin Young, and made it clear that the reform drive will not waver.[Sound bite: Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae (Korean/English translation)]"The Justice Ministry will now carry out the follow-up legislation of investigative power revision, including investigation guidelines and probe launch rules, which were published in an advance notice on the 16th, and make sure to complete prosecutorial reforms to enhance public convenience and efficiency.""As the final authority in the nation’s criminal procedure, the Justice Ministry promises to take the lead in reforming investigative authorities and make sure the power originating from the people work for the benefit of the people. Thank you."A Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters that Monday's meeting had nothing to do with the justice minister's scandal.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.