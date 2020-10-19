Daily COVID-19 Daily Increase Stays in Double Digits for 4th Straight Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The daily COVID-19 increase in South Korea remained in double digits for the fourth consecutive day, amid a continued spread of clusters linked to nursing and medical facilities. Globally, accumulated confirmed cases have surpassed 40 million.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said as of 12:00 a.m. Monday, 76 additional people tested positive for COVID-19, raising the country's accumulated total to 25-thousand-275.The daily increase of infection has fluctuated between 45 and 115 cases since the start of this month, and has stayed below 100 for six of the past seven days since the government eased social distancing.Out of 50 new local cases, 30 were in the Seoul metropolitan area, as clusters linked to nursing homes and other medical facilities continue to expand.Imported cases also continue to emerge with 26 on Monday amid a resurgence of the virus around the world.According to Worldometer, a website that provides real-time statistics for the pandemic, over 40 million people around the world have contracted the virus since the first cases were reported in China's Wuhan last December.As of 1:00 p.m. Korea time, 40-point-28 million people were confirmed, with more than one-point-11 million succumbing to the virus.In the wake of the virus' resurgence across Europe and in the United States, its global spread is also accelerating, with the accumulated total hitting 30 million on September 17 and then jumping to 40 million in just a month.Meanwhile, the South Korean government will resume offering discounts in the arts, culture, film and sports sectors on Thursday, as part of a bid to encourage consumer spending following toughened social distancing.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.