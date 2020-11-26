Daily COVID-19 Cases Spike to 500s for First Time since Mar. 6

Photo : YONHAP News

The daily COVID-19 increase in South Korea surpassed 500 for the first time since March 6, during the first wave of the epidemic that originated from the Shincheonji religious sect in the southeastern city of Daegu.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said as of 12:00 a.m. Thursday, 583 additional people tested positive, raising the country's cumulative total to 32-thousand-318.The daily increase surged by 201 from the previous day and it is the highest daily tally since 600 reported on March 3.Out of the new cases, 553 were local infections, the highest since 598 on March 3, indicating that the degree of the latest wave is approaching that of the first wave in Daegu and surrounding North Gyeongsang Province.Four-hundred-two of the local infections were reported in the Seoul metropolitan area, jumping from the 200-range, which it had been in for the past six days.In August, the country experienced a second wave after large-scale anti-government rallies. Cases peaked at 441 reported on August 27 before gradually stabilizing. Numbers stayed around or below 100 from late September until earlier in November. Daily cases surpassed 200 on November 14 and then 300 just four days later on November 18.There is rising concern over recent clusters, which are originating from daily activities rather than a specific mass gathering, such as the Shincheonji services or Gwanghwamun rally, as in previous waves.