S. Korea, China Reaffirm Opposition to Japan's Plan to Release Fukushima Water

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and China reaffirmed their opposition to Japan's plan to release radioactive water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea and agreed to seek various response measures.The two nations shared the views in their inaugural working-level dialogue on maritime cooperation on Wednesday.The virtual meeting was headed by Choi Hee-deok, director-general of Northeast Asian affairs at Seoul's Foreign Ministry, and Hong Liang, head of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's boundary and ocean affairs department.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, the two sides shared "strong regrets and serious concerns" that Japan made the decision without sufficient prior consultation with its neighboring countries.The ministry said the two sides also agreed to independently review various measures, including diplomatic and judicial solutions, if Japan's future responses are deemed unsatisfactory.