Photo : YONHAP News

The COVID-19 caseload in Seoul has hit a fresh record high about two weeks after the nation began a transition into living with the virus.Health authorities said Wednesday there were one-thousand-436 new cases confirmed on Tuesday, surpassing a previous record of one-thousand-221 on September 24. The tally included four overseas infections.The figure also marks a jump of 590 from Monday's 846 cases and 463 from the 973 reported a week earlier on November 9.After the previous record was set on September 24, daily cases in the capital city had been dropping through October 18 at 298 before rising again to over one-thousand on November 2.Meanwhile, Gyeonggi Province reported 964 new cases from Tuesday, the third highest figure for the province since the start of the pandemic.