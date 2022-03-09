No Decisive Winner Emerges Yet from Exit Poll, Yoon Leads Lee with 48.4% to 47.8%

Photo : KBS News

Exit polls show that no decisive winner in the presidential election has emerged yet with Yoon Suk Yeol of the main opposition People Power Party leading Lee Jae-myung of the ruling Democratic Party within the margin of error.National broadcasters KBS, MBC, and SBS released the results of their joint poll at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday as voting for the election wrapped up.According to the poll, Yoon garnered 48-point-four percent, zero-point-six percentage points higher than Lee, who earned 47-point-eight percent. The survey has a margin of error of plus-or-minus zero-point-eight percentage points and a confidence level of 95 percent.Sim Sang-jung of the minor progressive Justice Party came in a distant third at two-point-five percent.Pollsters Hankook Research, Korea Research International and Ipsos conducted the survey on 85-thousand people at 330 polling stations across the nation between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. immediately after general voters cast their ballots. Details about the poll can be found on the KBS website.The exit survey does not reflect the ballots cast by COVID-19 patients and those under quarantine, who were permitted to vote between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to minimize their contact with general voters and reduce the possibility of virus transmission.Meanwhile, voter turnout for the presidential election stood at 75-point-seven percent as of 6 p.m., according to the National Election Commission.The voter turnout is three percentage points higher than the same time during the last presidential election in 2017, which recorded 72-point-seven percent at 6 p.m.With a record high early voting turnout of 36-point-93 percent, attention is being drawn to whether the final turnout, including those voting after 6 p.m., will exceed 80 percent for the first time since the 15th presidential election in 1997, when it hit 80-point-seven percent.Of 44-point-20 million people eligible to vote in the latest presidential election, 16-point-32 million exercised their voting rights via early sessions last Friday and Saturday.