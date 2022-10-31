Gov't to Offer up to 15 Mln Won in Funeral Expenses for Itaewon Crowd Deaths

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it will offer up to 15 million won in funeral expenses for those killed in the fatal crowd surge in Seoul's Itaewon area over the weekend.Kim Sung-ho, the vice interior minister for disaster and safety management, said on Monday that the government has completed one-to-one matching of bereaved families with municipal government officials to provide state support.Officials will also be dispatched to 31 funeral homes nationwide to offer assistance.Medical expenses for those injured will be covered through the National Health Insurance Service, and those in critical condition will also be matched to a government official for state management.Bereaved families and those injured will also be eligible for tax breaks, deductions in their telecommunication bills or be offered a grace period on payment.Joint memorial altars for those killed in the tragedy will be set up in 17 major cities and provinces by Monday and receive mourners through the end of the national mourning period on Saturday.