Photo : YONHAP News

Six students were among the 154 people killed in the Itaewon crowd crush in Seoul on Saturday.According to the education ministry on Monday, five high school students and one middle school student enrolled in Seoul area schools died in the accident, along with three teachers – one each from Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Ulsan.Four students from Seoul and one other student from South Chungcheong Province were injured, two of whom remain hospitalized.The ministry plans to work closely with regional education offices to offer comprehensive support including post-trauma psychological counseling. It also said it would look to bolster school safety education in schools.