Putin: Russia to Help N. Korea Build Satellite

Photo : YONHAP News / Reuters

Anchor: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time in four and a half years for summit talks at the Vostochny Cosmodrome spaceport in Amur Oblast, Russia on Wednesday. Putin said he is going to help North Korea build satellites.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country will assist North Korea in developing satellites.Before his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Vostochny Cosmodrome spaceport in Russia's Far East on Wednesday, Putin told reporters that's why they are holding the summit at the space facility, according to Russian media.The two leaders inspected the cosmodrome before sitting down for talks, which many predicted will focus on an arms deal amid Russia's growing isolation over its war against Ukraine.[Sound bite: N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Korean)]"It is an honor that President (Putin), who is deeply interested (in the space program) and the leader of a space power, has given us a special opportunity to understand the status and future of the space power by having this occasion at a place like the heart of Russia's space program."North Korea sought to launch a military intelligence satellite in May and August but the attempts ended in failure.[Sound bite: Russian President Vladimir Putin (Russian)]"Of course, we need to discuss economic cooperation, humanitarian issues and the situation in the region. We have alot of issues. I want to say that I'm very glad to see you and I thank you for accepting the invitation and coming to Russia."Analysts say that in exchange for providing weapons to Russia, Pyongyang would ask for food and energy shipments, as well as high-tech weapons technologies from Moscow.Asked if the leaders will discuss an arms deal, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said earlier that as neighbors, the two countries are cooperating in sensitive areas that cannot be revealed or announced.The summit lasted for around two hours. No joint news conference was held after the talks.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.