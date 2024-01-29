JCS: N. Korea’s Claims about Cruise Missile Test Possibly Exaggerated

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military said it is possible that North Korea exaggerated the flight time and other data of its submarine-launched strategic cruise missile test on Sunday.At a press briefing on Monday, Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) spokesperson Lee Sung-joon said it is believed the North has not yet developed solid fuel.Emphasizing that different launch locations require significant technical supplementation or development, the spokesperson said the North's claim that it changed the launch platform in a short period of time contains exaggerations.While intelligence authorities from the South and the U.S. are analyzing the launch platform used on Sunday, the JCS declined further elaboration.The North's state media reported on Monday that the regime test-fired submarine-launched "Pulhwasal-3-31" cruise missiles the previous day, which flew two hours and three minutes and two hours and four minutes before hitting a preset target on an islet in the East Sea.