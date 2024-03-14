Med Professors Remain Undecided on Whether to Resign En Masse

Photo : YONHAP News

Medical school professors remain undecided on whether to tender their resignations en masse.Members of the Medical Professors Association of Korea, or MPAK, held an online meeting Thursday night to discuss the current feud over the government's plan to increase the supply of doctors in the nation.MPAK President Kim Chang-soo told KBS that those at the meeting checked how many professors had already resigned voluntarily and how many will follow suit, while noting that the issue of collective resignation was never a topic during the talks.Attended by professors from 33 medical schools nationwide, the meeting took place as some 90 percent of trainee doctors left their jobs last month and many medical school students filed for a leave of absence in protest to the government's plan to increase the medical school admissions quota.While falling short of providing the exact number, the MPAK chief said there are many professors who intend to resign and that the professors appear to be questioning what they should do as faculty members in the absence of medical students and trainee doctors.The MPAK chief added that the professors will continue to hold discussions on the topic.