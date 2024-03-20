Professors at Big 5 Hospitals Set to Resign against Gov't Medical Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

Medical professors at all of the so-called 'Big Five' hospitals in Seoul are now set to tender their resignations in protest to the government's medical reform measures, with those at Sungkyunkwan University finally joining the move.Amid the prolonged feud between the nation's doctors and the government over the issue of increasing the supply of doctors in the nation, professors at Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine decided Tuesday night to submit their individual resignations simultaneously at an appropriate time.While announcing the decision, the emergency committee of the medical school explained that it conducted a five-day survey of 880 faculty members at its basic medical science departments and affiliated hospitals, and found 83 percent of the respondents were in favor of launching a collective action.The committee called on the government to stop pushing for its plan to increase the medical school admissions quota and engage in dialogue with doctors.Earlier, medical professors at Seoul National University and Yonsei University decided to begin resigning from Monday next week, along with professors at the Catholic University of Korea and University of Ulsan College of Medicine, which is affiliated with Asan Medical Center in Seoul.