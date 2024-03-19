KMA Files Complaints with CIO Against Health Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The medical community and the government are showing no signs of narrowing their differences over plans to increase the number of medical students in the nation. Amid the ongoing feud, the emergency steering committee of the Korean Medical Association(KMA) filed a complaint with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) against the health minister, accusing him of abusing his authority. The government, on its part, issued a public notice of its return-to-work order directed at some 13-hundred trainee doctors.Our Bae Joo-yon has the details.Report: Lim Hyun-taek, a member of the emergency steering committee of the Korean Medical Association(KMA), on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) against health minister Cho Kyoo-hong for abuse of authority.Lim, who heads the Korean Pediatric Association and is running to become the next president of the KMA emergency committee, claimed that the government’s order for training hospitals to reject the collective submission of letters of resignation from trainee doctors is a violation of the Constitution.Lim said he also plans to pursue administrative litigation and file a petition with the Constitutional Court.Lim’s move comes after the KMA last Wednesday requested that the International Labor Organization(ILO) intervene in the feud between the government and the medical community as it claimed that the government’s return-to-work order violates the ILO’s conventions that prohibit forced labor.The government, meanwhile, has made clear that it has no intentions to back down from increasing the medical school admissions quota, saying the plan is an essential task of the times.The health ministry said a public notice of its return-to-work order went into effect on Tuesday after it was published with the partially redacted names and medical license numbers of some 13-hundred junior doctors who had not yet received the notice.The ministry warned that those who defy the order could face criminal charges in accordance with the medical law.As for Kim Taek-woo, the head of the KMA emergency committee and Park Myung-ha, chief of the emergency committee's organizational affairs, the government has informed them that their licenses will be suspended for three months starting from April 15.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.