Moon to Hold Summit with French President

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will hold summit talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday to discuss diverse issues including the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.President Moon will meet Macron at Elysee Palace in Paris after attending an official welcome ceremony. The two leaders are scheduled to hold a joint news conference after their talks.Moon and Macron’s second summit is expected to focus on bilateral cooperation in efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.French daily Le Monde said on Saturday that Moon is likely to ask Macron's help in getting the UN Security Council to roll back some economic sanctions imposed on the North.The two leaders are also expected to discuss substantial measures to enhance bilateral cooperation in new industries such as big data and artificial intelligence.After the summit, Moon will attend a state banquet hosted by Macron and his wife.