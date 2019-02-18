Moon Expects Great Progress at Hanoi Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says he expects Washington and Pyongyang will make "great progress" in normalizing their ties and denuclearizing the North during their summit next week.The South Korean president on Monday revealed his upbeat predictions for the meeting during a luncheon with religious leaders at his office.Moon said he is hopeful that the upcoming talks will facilitate a detailed and tangible implementation of agreements made during the first summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore last June.Crediting support from the religious community for the big progress in efforts to establish peace on the peninsula, Moon asked the leaders to continue to lend their support for peace and prosperity.The president also asked religious leaders to help successfully commemorate the upcoming centennial of the March First Independence Movement, noting the 1919 movement was organized and staged by 33 leaders and followers of different faiths.