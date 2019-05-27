Trump Urges N. Korean Leader to Move Towards Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Trump says he does not believe North Korea’s recent missile launches violated United Nations Security Council resolutions. In a news conference following the U.S.-Japan summit in Tokyo, Trump also urged North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to get back on the denuclearization track.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump](Reporter: "You're not bothered at all by the small missiles?")"No, I am not. I am personally not."While making it clear that he won't take issue with Pyongyang's recent firing of short-range missiles, U.S. President Donald Trump called on North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to step towards denuclearization.During a news conference following the summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo on Monday, Trump stressed that Kim is smart enough to know denuclearizing his country is the only way.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"He knows that with nuclear, that's never going to happen. Only bad can happen. He understands that. He is a very smart man. He gets it well. So I think that he is he is going to try at some point, I'm in no rush at all. The sanctions remain."Earlier this month, North Korea fired short-range missiles into the East Sea. Trump's National Security Adviser John Bolton said North Korea violated U.N. Security Council resolutions.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump]"Well first of all let me say that I think that Kim Jong-un or Chairman Kim, as some people say, is looking to create a nation that has great strength economically. I think he's very much, I talk to him a lot about it and he's very much into the fact that he believes, like I do, that North Korea has tremendous economic potential, like perhaps few other developing nations anywhere in the world. And I think that he is looking to develop that way. "During the joint news conference, Abe highlighted his determination to meet one-on-one with Kim to discuss the Japanese abductee issue, saying Washington and Tokyo are in sync when it comes to North Korea.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.