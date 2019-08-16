JCS: N. Korea Fires Unidentified Projectiles into East Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea on Friday morning in an apparent show of protest against a joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said the projectiles were fired toward the East Sea from an area in Tongchon in the North's Gangwon Province.The JCS said the South Korean military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture.Intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are reportedly analyzing details of the projectiles including their type, flight range and maximum altitude.The North's latest firing comes six days after it fired two projectiles from an area of the northeastern Hamhung into the East Sea.Friday's firing marks the eighth time North Korea has launched projectiles, presumed to be missiles or rockets, this year.