Trump Scraps Fighter Jet Drill, Urges Kim to 'Act Quickly'

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump sent a tweet Sunday addressed to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, urging him to “act quickly” and reach a nuclear deal with him. This came shortly after the South Korean and U.S. defense chiefs announced they will postpone planned joint drills, which North Korea says are a violation of agreements reached between Kim and Trump.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper]"After close consultations and careful consideration, Minister Jeong and I jointly decided to postpone this month's combined flying training event."South Korea and the United States will put off their joint fighter jet exercise set for this month on the Korean Peninsula.Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and his U.S. counterpart Mark Esper announced the decision Sunday after a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the ASEAN Defense Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Bangkok.[Sound bite: US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper]"We encourage the DPRK to demonstrate the same good will as it considers decisions on conducting training, exercises and testing."[Sound bite: S. Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo (English as translated by onsite interpreter)]“The ROK-US alliance remains ironclad and our combined military forces stand ready to fight tonight. We’re fully committed to working together to maintain security and stability... ”Seoul and Washington had planned to conduct a scaled-back fighter jet training in lieu of the larger Vigilant Ace annual exercise. The U.S. said the reduced scale was in consideration of diplomatic efforts with North Korea.Despite the overture, North Korea threatened “shocking punishment” if the exercise went ahead, while adding that a full cancellation would be regarded as a positive gesture by U.S. President Donald Trump.Just ten hours after the allies announced the decision, Trump sent a tweet directly addressing North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, saying "I am the only one who can get you where you have to be. You should act quickly, get the deal done. See you soon!"Following the collapse of their second summit in Hanoi this past February, Trump and Kim held a surprise face-to-face at the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjom at the end of June.The two sides, however, have since been unable to revive momentum for denuclearization initially created during their first meeting in Singapore last year.They remain at odds over what degree of denuclearization is sufficient for lifting U.S.-led international sanctions against North Korea.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.