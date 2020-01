Photo : YONHAP News

China has reportedly placed its central city of Wuhan under quarantine in an attempt to stop the spread of a new coronavirus that originated in the city.According to China's state broadcaster CCTV, the city's special command center against the virus said in a statement that residents should not leave without a special reason.The center said that bus, subway, ferry and all other public transport networks will be temporarily suspended from 10 a.m. Thursday. Airports and train stations will also be closed to outgoing passengers.The travel restrictions come as the mysterious pneumonia rapidly spreads in China and other countries.