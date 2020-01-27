Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

S. Korea Reports Fourth Confirmed Case of China's Coronavirus

Write: 2020-01-27 13:37:56Update: 2020-01-27 14:16:33

S. Korea Reports Fourth Confirmed Case of China's Coronavirus

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has reported its fourth confirmed case of the new strain of coronavirus that began in China and is rapidly spreading around the world. 

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) said on Monday that a 55-year-old South Korean man who returned from the central Chinese city of Wuhan on January 20 tested positive for the virus.

The patient visited a local clinic last Tuesday with signs of a cold and returned four days later complaining of a fever and muscle pains.

Health authorities were notified of the case and the patient was diagnosed with pneumonia on Sunday after which he was placed in quarantine.

Authorities have launched an epidemiological investigation into people the latest patient came into contact with before he was isolated.

Seventy-four people confirmed to have come into contact with the country's third patient are under state monitoring, with one quarantined but later testing negative for the virus.

As of Monday afternoon, a total of 57 people in South Korea were tested for the coronavirus after showing symptoms. 

Fifty-six of them were released from quarantine after testing negative for the virus while one suspected patient is still undergoing testing.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >