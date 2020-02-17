S. Korea to Recommend Some Chinese Students Take Leave of Absence for Spring Semester

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to recommend that Chinese students currently not in Korea consider taking a leave of absence for the spring semester as part of efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae announced the plan on Sunday during a press briefing at the government complex in Seoul.The minister said the government will allow universities to ask Chinese students who have yet to arrive in Korea to consider taking the new semester off.Yoo further explained that these students will be offered online courses or allowed a leave of absence for the semester if they have visa problems or don't have a domestic residence in Korea.The minister pledged the government's active support to ensure that universities could provide diverse online courses for Chinese students.