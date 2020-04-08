S. Korea's COVID-19 Cases Rise by 53, Death Toll Tops 200

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has added 53 additional COVID-19 cases, as the coronavirus-related death toll reached 200.The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(KCDC) on Wednesday reported the daily additions counted in the 24-hour period through 12 a.m., lifting the total number of infections in the country to ten-thousand-384. It is slightly higher than the two previous days, which saw 47 cases, each.Twenty-one of the latest figures were from the Seoul metropolitan area, including eleven in Seoul, six in Gyeonggi Province and four in Incheon.The southeastern city of Daegu reported nine cases, and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province three.Fourteen cases, or 26 percent of the new figures, were detected at airport quarantine booths upon arrival from overseas.The total number of deaths from the infectious disease topped 200, including eight fatalities on Tuesday, and a total of six-thousand-776 patients have registered full recoveries so far, up by 82 from a day earlier.