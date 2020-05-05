S. Korea Shifts to 'Distancing in Daily Life'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will relax its months-long social distancing campaign and shift to a more relaxed "distancing in daily life" from Wednesday.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters said the government will implement the "distancing in daily life" scheme in light of a slowdown in the number of new COVID-19 cases.The country's daily new infections have remained under 20 for 18 straight days since April 18. The daily figure fell to three on Tuesday, the lowest since February 18.Under the eased "distancing in daily life" scheme, the government will allow gatherings and events under the condition that they follow quarantine guidelines. It will also allow public facilities to resume operation in phases, beginning with national parks, galleries and museums.Despite the relaxed social distancing campaign, people still have to abide by the five basic rules, which call for them to stay home when they feel ill, keep a distance of two meters between each other, wash hands frequently, wear face masks and ventilate indoor spaces regularly.