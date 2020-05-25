Schools in High-Risk Areas Advised Against Full Attendance

Photo : YONHAP News

The Education Ministry announced measures on Sunday to prevent the possible spread of the novel coronavirus at schools as more students are set to return this week.Education Minister Yoo Eun-hye said in a press briefing that the ministry will strongly recommend schools in areas exposed to high risks of community spread keep the number of students in attendance below two-thirds of the total.High school sophomores, middle school seniors and first and second grade elementary school students are scheduled to return to classrooms on Wednesday along with kindergarten students, in a phased approach amid the ongoing pandemic.Minister Yoo said that through consultation with regional education offices, the Education Ministry will ensure that schools allow students to physically attend every other day or every other week.She also vowed to make sure there is no vacuum in child care before and after school by stepping up personnel support and other assistance.The minister said that the government will quickly deploy about 30-thousand people to schools to support efforts that ensure students properly practice social distancing rules.